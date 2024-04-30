Markets trade firm on global rally, fresh foreign fund inflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices extended their rally in early trade on Tuesday, following optimism in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 152.31 points to 74,823.59 in morning deals. The NSE Nifty went up by 52.9 points to 22,696.30.

From the Sensex basket, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies and Nestle were the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were quoting in the positive territory while Shanghai traded lower.

Wall Street ended with gains on Monday.