Market extend winning momentum for 2nd day running on foreign fund inflows, rally in US equities

Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on Thursday, extending their previous day's rally, on foreign fund inflows and positive trend in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 342.48 points to 73,338.79 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 96.25 points to 22,219.90.

From the Sensex basket, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid and Infosys were the major gainers.

HCL Technologies, Maruti, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the positive territory while Tokyo and Seoul quoted lower.

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday.