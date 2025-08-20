Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets decline in early trade after 4-day rally in-line with weak Asian peers

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 146.64 points to 81,497.75 in initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 47.5 points to 24,933.15.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 04:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 04:21 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us