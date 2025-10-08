Menu
Cummins set to miss Ashes opener with back injury; Smith likely to lead

The injury could limit his participation through the five-Test home series, with Steve Smith expected to lead in his absence, according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 17:10 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 17:10 IST
