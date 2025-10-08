<p>Sydney: In what could be a significant blow to Australia, captain Pat Cummins is set to miss the Ashes opener against England, starting on November 21 in Perth, due to a stress injury to his back, according to a report.</p>.<p>The injury could limit his participation through the five-Test home series, with Steve Smith expected to lead in his absence, according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.</p>.Pat Cummins 'heavily unlikely' for Champions Trophy: Australian head coach McDonald.<p>The report said Cummins' recurring back stress problem, which first surfaced during the tour of the West Indies in July, has worsened, forcing him out of the marquee series opener.</p>.<p>The report termed the development "Australia's worst nightmare and England's dream." </p><p>"So valuable is Cummins' leadership to the team, he is expected to be part of the squad throughout, even if not yet fit to play," stated the report.</p>.<p>"His wisdom, calm and sense of perspective are seen as vital to the dressing and meeting rooms, although nothing can replace his capacity for key wickets and, often, handy runs.</p>.<p>"Much, then, will fall into the lap of Steve Smith, who is almost certain to again be named captain while Cummins recovers," it added.</p>.<p>Australia have been unbeaten at home in the Ashes since 2011. </p>