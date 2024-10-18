Home
Sensex, Nifty bounce back after 3-day fall on buying in bank stocks

Sensex climbed 218.14 points to settle at 81,224.75, while Nifty ended 104.20 points higher at 24,854.05.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 10:39 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 10:39 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyStock Markets

