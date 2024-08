Sensex on Friday jumped 502.42 points to hit fresh all-time high of 82,637.03 in early trade; Nifty surged 105.7 points to new record peak of 25,257.65.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their all-time high levels on Thursday, driven by a rally in index majors Reliance Industries and Tata Motors.



(More to follow...)