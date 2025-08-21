<p>Bengaluru: A 64-year-old man died while trying to board a moving <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">BMTC</a> bus at the Jayanagar TTMC in southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Wednesday morning, officials said. </p>.<p>This was the third fatal accident involving BMTC buses this month. </p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Sampangi, a daily wage worker from KR Market. He is survived by his wife and three children. </p>.Three dead after KSRTC bus collides with parked truck.<p>The police said the driver — Madhwaraj, 46 — did not notice Sampangi trying to board the bus from the front door and had switched it off. </p>.<p>Sampangi's hand got stuck between the door slides, and he fell down. The bus ran him over, and he died on the spot, the police added. </p>.<p>A senior BMTC official said that the driver had already closed the central sliding door as the bus departed from the TTMC. </p>.<p>"The driver was about to close the front door, too, when the deceased suddenly came in the opposite direction. The driver did not notice this," the official told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span>. </p>.<p>According to the official, drivers are usually trained to focus on the front right-side during the journey. </p>.<p>The BMTC will pay Sampangi's family a compensation of Rs 1 lakh, he added. </p>.<p>The driver may be suspended for six months, if a preliminary inquiry finds that he was negligent. During suspension, he will receive 50% of his gross pay as subsistence allowance. He may also face a departmental inquiry, resulting in him losing up to three increments or being dismissed from service, the official explained. </p>.<p><span class="bold">3rd fatal BMTC bus crash in 8 days</span></p>.<p>A senior BMTC official conceded that buses were involved in three fatal accidents in the past week, but maintained that drivers did not appear to be at fault in any. </p>.<p>On August 13, a two-wheeler rider died after coming under the front wheels of a BMTC bus on Hosur Main Road in Roopena Agrahara. </p>.<p>A BMTC official said the victim had tried to overtake the bus from the left, but was struck by an oncoming car. He fell down and came under the bus. </p>.<p>On August 19, a 37-year-old scooter rider died while trying to overtake a BMTC bus in Sadashivanagar, but was struck by an oncoming car. "Our bus was on the left lane and was going slow," he stated. </p>