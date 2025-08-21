Menu
Lured by lottery ‘win’, Bengaluru woman loses Rs 11.8 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Fearing legal trouble, she sent Rs 11.80 lakh to nine bank accounts, including those in UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Axis Bank.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 21:40 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 21:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newscybercrime

