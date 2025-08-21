<p>Bengaluru: A woman in western Bengaluru lost Rs 11.80 lakh to cyber fraudsters who posed as lottery executives and later as Delhi police officers.</p>.<p>Tulasi K (name changed), a homemaker, said she received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number claiming she had won Rs 8 lakh in a Kerala lottery.</p>.<p>The suspects shared a fake website, keralattorywinner.com, convincing her to pay Rs 19,190 as processing charges and later Rs 26,400 as additional fees to claim the winnings.</p>.Lucknow's 'mule account' menace: How local youths are fuelling global cyber fraud network.<p>She was then contacted by a caller posing as a Delhi police officer, who told her to transfer her money for “verification” to resolve an alleged fraud.</p>.<p>Fearing legal trouble, she sent Rs 11.80 lakh to nine bank accounts, including those in UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Axis Bank.</p>.<p>Tulasi filed a complaint on August 12. The West Cybercrime Police have launched a probe and are seeking bank details to track the money.</p>.<p>“The crime happened over several weeks as the scamsters stayed in touch with the victim. The public should be cautious since lotteries are banned in Karnataka,” a senior officer said.</p>