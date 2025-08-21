<p>Bengaluru: The Nightingale Empowerment Foundation will host a job fair for senior citizens on September 7 at St Joseph's University, Langford Road, from 9 am to 3 pm.</p>.<p>Organised with the Nightingales Medical Trust, Archdiocese of Bangalore, and St Joseph's University, the fair is open to people aged 55 to 70, with free registration.</p>.<p>This is the 10th edition of the fair, aimed at promoting financial security and independence among the elderly. Over nine editions, more than 8,500 seniors have registered, with 2,925 finding re-employment.</p>.<p>The foundation is inviting employers from fields such as marketing, retail, finance, and teaching to participate. Employers with over 10 vacancies will be given stalls.</p>.<p>For details, contact 080-42426565 or 9243737214, or visit nightingalesjobs60plus.com.</p>