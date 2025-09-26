Menu
Sensex, Nifty today: Equity markets trade lower in early dragged by pharma stocks, relentless foreign fund outflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 329.66 points to 80,830.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 105.7 points to 24,785.15.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 04:44 IST
