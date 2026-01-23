Menu
Silver, gold hit lifetime highs on weak dollar, Fed rate easing hopes

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the March contract of silver soared by Rs 12,638, or nearly 4 per cent, to scale a new peak of Rs 3,39,927 per kg.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 09:31 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 09:31 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarketsMCX

