Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Silver is so pricey that the world’s largest jeweler is switching to Platinum

For 2026, Pandora said it has hedged the vast majority of its exposure to silver, softening the blow somewhat by locking in a price well below the current rate.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 15:37 IST
Business NewssilverMarketsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us