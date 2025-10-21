<p>Stock exchanges will hold a special Muhurat trading session on Tuesday from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm for Laxmi Pujan, according to notices by the BSE and the NSE.</p>.<p><strong>Muhurat timing<br></strong></p><p>The Muhurat trading session will take place between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm on October 21, with a pre-opening session from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm, as per exchange notifications.</p>.<p>Foreign exchange markets will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday on account of Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada, respectively. </p>