Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets bounce back amid volatility, Sensex closes higher 410 points

The GST Council is meeting in New Delhi for two days to discuss the proposed pruning of tax rates to 5 per cent and 18 per cent.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 10:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 10:55 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us