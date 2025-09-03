<p>Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in a volatile session on Wednesday, driven by a rally in metal stocks and optimism related to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/two-day-gst-council-meeting-begins-rate-cuts-to-slab-rationalisation-heres-what-to-expect-3709792">GST Council meeting</a>.</p>.<p>After oscillating between highs and lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 409.83 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 80,567.71. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 80,671.28 and a low of 80,004.60, gyrating 666.68 points.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 135.45 points or 0.55 per cent to 24,715.05.</p>.<p>The GST Council is meeting in New Delhi for two days to discuss the proposed pruning of tax rates to 5 per cent and 18 per cent.</p>.<p>Among Sensex firms, Tata Steel jumped the most by 5.90 per cent. Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Eternal, State Bank of India, and Trent were among the other gainers.</p>.Opposition-ruled states meet ahead of GST Council, seek compensation to nod reform agenda.<p>However, Infosys, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, TCS, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.</p>.<p>Indian equities closed higher after a mixed start to the session, buoyed by expectations of a consumption-led stimulus from the potential GST slab rationalisation.</p>.<p>"In the near term, market sentiment hinges on the outcome of the GST Council meeting with traction on consumption-oriented stocks and sectors," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi settled in positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended lower.</p>.<p>Equity markets in Europe were trading higher.</p>.<p>US markets ended lower on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,159.48 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.52 per cent to USD 68.09 a barrel.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 206.61 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 80,157.88. The Nifty dipped 45.45 points or 0.18 per cent to 24,579.60.</p>