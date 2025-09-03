Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC issues notice to ED in plea against Congress MLA Veerendra’s arrest

Justice MI Arun directed the respondent ED to file its response to the petition.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 15:27 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaEDKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us