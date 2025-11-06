<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday, tracking a rally in global markets and buying in blue-chip stocks.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 376.89 points to 83,836.04 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 81.5 points to 25,679.15.</p><p>From the Sensex firms, Asian Paints jumped over 4.50 per cent.</p><p>Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Trent and Larsen & Toubro were also among the gainers.</p><p>However, Power Grid, Eternal, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.</p>.OpenAI is not working on an IPO yet, CFO says.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded in the positive territory.</p><p>US markets ended higher on Wednesday.</p><p>Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India and the US are holding continuous discussions for the proposed bilateral trade agreement.</p><p>Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,067.01 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,202.90 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>On Tuesday, the Sensex dropped 519.34 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 83,459.15. The Nifty declined 165.70 points or 0.64 per cent to 25,597.65.</p>