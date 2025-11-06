<p>Mumbai: People do not want jungle raj and hooliganism in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> again, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a> said, coinciding with Assembly elections in the eastern Indian state.</p><p>“People are choosing development because they do not want hooliganism and jungle raj,” he said while interacting with the Bihari migrant community at Kandivali area of Mumbai on Wednesday evening. </p><p>“The NDA government came to power in Bihar after ending the jungle raj that existed there,” he said slamming the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal and his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial nominee of the opposition alliance posing a challenge to present NDA incumbent and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar. </p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Mixed feelings, varied hopes of Bihari migrants in Andhra Pradesh over home state polls.<p>The statement of Shinde comes ahead of his visit to Bihar along with party’s deputy leader and former MP Sanjay Nirupam. </p><p>Attacking Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who has accused the BJP of vote-chori, Shinde said: "Rahul Gandhi is making unfounded allegations to maintain his political existence. Those who accuse the Modi government of vote-rigging have first committed note-rigging. For Modi, nation first, while for the opposition, corruption first.”</p><p>Shinde also said that people have been living in slums in Poisar in Mumbai for the last 50 years and the government will definitely try to ensure that everyone gets their rightful home by implementing the cluster redevelopment scheme. </p><p>He also said that an STP will be implemented here for the purification of the Poisar river. “When I was the chief minister, I had tried to clean the roads by implementing the Deep Clean Drive campaign in Mumbai, he also clarified that after the rains, I will start this campaign again from the Poisar area,” he said.</p>