Stock markets continue to rally on GST reforms bid

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 203.44 points to 81,477.19 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 53.4 points to 24,930.35.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 04:30 IST
Published 19 August 2025, 04:30 IST
