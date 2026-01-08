<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> claimed Thursday that the JD(S) would 'soon' merge with the BJP, which he said would benefit Congress.</p><p>Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, was speaking at an event where he inducted JD(S) leader C Govindaraju from Chamrajpet. </p><p>Govindaraju was the defeated JD(S) candidate from the Chamrajpet segment in the 2023 Assembly election, polling 15% of the votes. </p>.Alliance between JD(S), BJP for local bodies polls yet to be decided: H D Kumaraswamy.<p>"Soon, the JD(S) will merge with the BJP. It's good for us (Congress) if that happens. We can fight against one party," Shivakumar said. "Right now, there are three parties on paper, but only two really count."</p><p>It is on the grapevine that the JD(S) will merge with the BJP ever since both parties formed an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. "Having only two parties will benefit the state's politics," Shivakumar argued. "Leaders from BJP and JD(S) are telling me that a decision may happen soon." </p><p>The weakening of the JD(S) in the 2023 Assembly election signalled bipolarity in the state's politics. The JD(S) suffered a massive setback by winning a mere 19 seats and losing ground in much of the old Mysuru region, its strongest turf. Its vote share shrunk to 13.3% in 2023 from 18.36% in 2018. </p>.'Love to be ordinary worker than holding position', says DK Shivakumar.<p>Shivakumar said the JD(S) wants to have a "friendly fight" with the BJP. "This is in order to save their party. Please, don't have a friendly fight. Join together. A friendly fight will only create confusion among your party workers," he said. </p><p><strong>B'luru polls: 700+ ticket aspirants</strong></p><p>Congress has issued a total of 759 applications to ticket aspirants for the impending elections to the five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). </p><p>"A total of 247 applications have been issued for the Bengaluru West Corporation, 199 for Bengaluru North , 129 in Bengaluru South, 106 in Bengaluru Central and 78 in Bengaluru East," Shivakumar said. He asked aspirants to submit their forms in the next couple of days. </p><p><strong>Observing Assam: No option, says DKS</strong></p><p>Reacting to the Congress appointing him as an observer at the poll-bound Assam, Shivakumar said: "I don't have any option. I've to do whatever the party tells. Being a Congressman, I've to work for the party." His appointment came amidst speculation over his leadership tussle with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. </p>