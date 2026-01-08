<p>Besides showcasing new Smart TV and home appliances at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/ces-2026-samsung-unveils-new-line-of-ai-powered-smart-tv-home-appliances-3851789">Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Samsung</a>, over the last few years, has made it a customary practice to unveil its flagship Galaxy S series premium in January.</p><p>However, this time, the South Korean technology major has reportedly postponed the premium phone launch to late February.</p><p>As per the <a href="https://x.com/UniverseIce/status/2006658430468239377">Korean media news outlets</a>, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25 in San Francisco and possibly hit stores in March.</p>.From Galaxy S26 Ultra to Apple iPhone Fold: Five smartphones to look forward to in 2026.<p>Even the globally <a href="https://x.com/evleaks/status/2008647312139243594">renowned tipster</a> Evan Blass has backed the story that the device will be unveiled next month.</p><p><strong>Samsung Galaxy S26: What we know so far</strong></p><p>Like the previous year, Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy S26 in three variants-- the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra. And, possibly bring S26 Edge and S26 FE series later in the year.</p><p>The flagship S26 Ultra, depending on the market, is expected offer the device either with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung Exynos 2600 silicon, built on a 2nm fabrication process. It promises significant gains in performance and power efficiency.</p><p>Also, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature an enhanced display panel with a higher refresh rate (either 144Hz or 165Hz) and improved camera hardware with a new 200MP sensor.</p><p>And, it is said to come with faster 60W charging capability.</p><p>The Galaxy S26 Plus and S26 are expected to be offered with Samsung Exynos 2600 silicon, and the rest of the features, such as display, battery capacity and camera hardware, will be incremental upgrades.</p><p>However, reports are emerging that Samsung may hike the prices of the Galaxy S26 series compared to the launch prices of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-galaxy-s25-ultra-review-versatile-ai-phone-3400695">S25 (review) </a>series models.</p><p>There is an industry-wide issue of supply shortage of RAM units and increased costs of flash storage for smartphones, as companies are focusing more on meeting the demand for scaling up of cloud storage infrastructure to run generative Artificial Intelligence applications.</p><p>OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and iQOO, which launched their premium phones-- <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-15-review-solid-performer-with-minimalistic-form-factor-3802292">OnePlus 15 (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oppo-find-x9-review-reliable-performer-with-feature-rich-camera-3808697">Find X9 (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/vivo-x300-pro-review-impressive-premium-camera-phone-3821377">X300 Pro (review)</a> and iQOO 15 recently, too, have increased the prices significantly compared to the previous iterations.</p>.iQOO 15 Review: Well-packaged premium phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>