technology

Samsung Galaxy S26 series to launch in late February: Report

Like the previous year, Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy S26 in three variants-- the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra. And, possibly bring S26 Edge and S26 FE series later in the year.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 14:38 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 14:38 IST
Technology News Samsung

