Stock markets decline in early trade after two days of rally

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 116.57 points to 85,450.91 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 27.15 points to 26,145.25.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 04:49 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 04:49 IST
