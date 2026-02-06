Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets decline in early trade dragged by IT firms; RBI policy in focus

Investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the RBI policy announcement later in the day and fresh foreign fund outflows.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 05:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 05:36 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us