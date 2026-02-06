Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

Badminton Asia Team Championship | India women's team's title defence ends in quarterfinals

India had won a historic gold medal in the previous edition in 2024.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 06:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 06:56 IST
Sports NewsIndiaBadmintonPV SindhuBadminton Asia Championships

Follow us on :

Follow Us