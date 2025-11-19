Menu
Stock markets decline in early trade tracking weak global peers, fresh foreign fund outflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 135.8 points to 84,537.22 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 53.85 points to 25,856.20.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 04:52 IST
Published 19 November 2025, 04:52 IST
