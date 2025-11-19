<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in initial trade on Wednesday, tracking weak global market trends and fresh foreign fund outflows.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 135.8 points to 84,537.22 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 53.85 points to 25,856.20.</p>.<p>From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.</p>.<p>However, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower while Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded higher.</p>.<p>US markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"Global stock markets continue to trade under pressure, extending a volatile phase that has pulled major US indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq into their longest losing streaks in months. The weakness is not a panic-driven crash but a broad and healthy correction following an overheated rally through most of 2025.</p>.<p>"The biggest drag has come from cooling enthusiasm in AI and mega-cap technology stocks," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p>.<p>He further said that adding to the pressure, the Federal Reserve's tone has turned more hawkish in recent days.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 728.82 crore on Tuesday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 6,156.83 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.25 per cent to USD 64.73 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 277.93 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 84,673.02. The Nifty dipped 103.40 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 25,910.05. </p>