Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets fall for 5th day; Sensex dives 556 points, Nifty settles below 25,000

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 555.95 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 81,159.68. During the day, it dropped 622.74 points or 0.76 per cent to 81,092.89.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 12:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 12:49 IST
Business NewsStocksSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us