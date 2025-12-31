Menu
Zohran Mamdani will be first New York City Mayor to use the Quran at his swearing-in

Mamdani is expected to use at least three unique Qurans for his public and private swearing-in ceremonies, according to a senior adviser, Zara Rahim.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 14:04 IST
Published 31 December 2025, 14:03 IST
