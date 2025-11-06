Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets fall for second day in volatile trade on foreign fund outflows

Falling for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 148.14 points or 0.18% to settle at 83,311.01. During the day, it hit a high of 83,846.35 and a low of 83,237.65.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 10:45 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock marketSensexNiftyNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us