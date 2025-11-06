Maharashtra: NCP chief Ajit Pawar’s son embroiled in land scam, CM Fadnavis orders probe

<p>Mumbai: In a development that has created ripples in the Maharashtra politics, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into allegations of irregularities in a multi-crore land deal in a prime location in Pune involving Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar’s son and businessman Parth Pawar. </p><p>The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has called for the resignation of Ajit Pawar, who is a crucial ally of the BJP, which leads the Maha Yuti government. </p><p>“Prime facie, the issue looks serious. I have sought all information concerning the case from the relevant departments. Orders have been given to conduct a probe. I can speak about it and the action to be taken after getting all the details.”,” said Fadnavis, who is the state’s Home Minister. </p><p>"I don't think Ajit Pawar would back his son if irregularities are found in the matter," the Chief Minister added.</p><p>A rattled Ajit Pawar, who is the state Finance and Planning Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune district, just said: “No comments”. </p><p>According to the allegations, 40 acres of Mahar Watan land belonging to the government was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a partner, for Rs 300 crore, and the stamp duty on it was waived.</p><p>Besides Parth Pawar, Digvijay Patil, in whose name the registration has taken place, is the co-partner in the firm.</p><p>The Maharashtra government has suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale and Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru.</p><p>Pune-based RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar said: “A land deal worth Rs 300 crore was registered in Mundhwa, Pune . As per the prevailing rate, the stamp duty payable was around Rs 21 crore…but why was it waived off? Was it because the buyer happens to be the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar? When a common man buys a small flat, he pays lakhs in stamp duty. Then how do the ultra-rich get “special exemptions” on crores worth of land? One rule for the powerful, another for the people?”</p>