Stock markets rebound in early trade after 7 days of fall

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 312.88 points to 80,677.82 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 96.9 points to 24,731.80.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 05:09 IST
