Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets rebound in early trade after four days of decline; Sensex jumps 448 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 448.27 points to 84,930.08 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 131 points to 25,946.55.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 04:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 04:52 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock marketSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us