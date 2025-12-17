<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday driven by value buying at lower levels and a positive trend in Asian markets.</p>.<p>Steady buying activity by domestic institutional investors also brought comfort to the markets, according to experts.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 201.23 points to 84,881.09 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 64.8 points to 25,924.90.</p>.<p>From the Sensex firms, Eternal, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were among the major gainers.</p>.<p>However, ICICI Bank, Trent, HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted in positive territory.</p>.<p>US markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,381.92 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,077.48 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Steady domestic inflows through SIPs and insurance channels continue to provide a strong structural buffer, helping to limit downside risks, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.19 per cent to $59.62 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex tanked 533.50 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 84,679.86. The Nifty dropped 167.20 points or 0.64 per cent to 25,860.10.</p>