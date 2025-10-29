Menu
Stock markets rebound in early trade on US Fed rate cut hopes, fresh foreign fund inflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 287.94 points to 84,916.10 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 86.65 points to 26,022.85.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 04:50 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 04:50 IST
