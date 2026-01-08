Menu
Stock markets trade lower on persistent foreign fund outflows, trade uncertainties

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 255.86 points to 84,705.28 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 65.9 points to 26,074.85.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 04:47 IST
