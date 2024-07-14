Trading activity to hinge on Q1 results, global trends in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

New Delhi: As the results season kicks in, the quarterly earnings numbers of several blue-chip firms— such as Infosys and Reliance Industries— along with global trends and trading activity of foreign investors, will determine equity market movement in the holiday-shortened week ahead, according to analysts.

The domestic WPI inflation data for June— scheduled to be announced on Monday will also influence trading sentiments, traders said.

Markets will remain closed on Wednesday for Muharram.

Among major quarterly earnings to be tracked this week are from HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Infosys, and Reliance Industries.