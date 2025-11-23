Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Young investors dive into markets, blind to big risks

A surge in retail trading and the shift away from traditional savings are exposing households and the economy to new vulnerabilities
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 20:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 20:11 IST
Business NewsMarketsSpecialsinvestmentInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us