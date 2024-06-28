Zomato, Jio Financial likely to enter Nifty 50 in September under new F&O rules

Zomato Ltd and Jio Financial Services Ltd are most likely to enter blue-chip Nifty 50 index as part of September review, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research has said.

The food delivery platform and Jio Financial are already part of Nifty Next 50 index, which includes the 50 stocks that are most likely to enter the blue-chip index.

Additionally, LTI Mindtree and Divi's Laboratories are most likely to drop out of Nifty 50.

Jio Financial Services was up 53 per cent year to date and Zomato jumped over 63 per cent, both outperforming Nifty Next 50 index's 34 per cent rise so far this year.

Trent went up 78 per cent and was among best gainers. In contrast, LTI Mindtree went down 15 per cent and was worst performing stock on Nifty 50.

Here's a look at Nuvama's scenarios:

Scenario 1: If Zomato and Jio Financials are not included in F&O segment

Inclusion Exclusion

Stock RIC Inflows ($ mln) Stock RIC Outflows ($ mln)

Trent TREN.NS 463 LTIMindtree LTIM.NS 188

BEL BAJE.NS 437 Divi's Labs DIVI.NS 232

Scenario 2: If both Zomato & Jio Financials are included in F&O segment

Inclusion Exclusion

Stock RIC Inflows ($ mln) Stock RIC Outflows ($ mln)

Jio Financial JIOF.NS 466 LTIMindtree LTIM.NS 188



Zomato ZOMT.NS 491 Divi's Labs DIVI.NS 232

Trent TREN.NS 463 Eicher Motors TREN.NS 262

Scenario 3: If either Zomato or Jio Financials are included in F&O segment

Inclusion Exclusion

Stock RIC Inflows ($ mln) Stock RIC Outflows ($ mln)

Jio Financial JIOF.NS 466 LTIMindtree LTIM.NS 188

or Zomato ZOMT.NS 491 LTIMindtree LTIM.NS 188

Trent TREN.NS 463 Divi's Labs DIVI.NS 232

