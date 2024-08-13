Mauritius fund under lens for Buch investment was part of structure being investigated Sebi: Report

US short-seller Hindenburg's allegations against Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband of holding stakes in obscure offshore funds involving the Adani Group money siohoning scandal has sparked substantial amount of controversies, snowballing into a full-fledged political slugfest. Consequentially, the funds in question are under much scrutiny in the wake of the Hindenburg report.

Mauritius-based IPE Plus Fund 1, where Madhabi and her husband Dhaval Buch allegedly had stakes in as per the Hindenburg allegations, was part of an investment structure being probed by Sebi, according to an Indian Express report. Apart from investments made by Vinod Adani, the elder brother of Gautam Adani, IPE Plus Fund 1 has also been found to be a part of the investment structure used by two of the 13 overseas funds that the regulatory body was investigating for suspicious flow of funds into the Adani Group entities from 2016-17.