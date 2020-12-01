MG Motor sees best-ever monthly sales of 4,163 in Nov

MG Motor reports best-ever monthly sales of 4,163 units in Nov

The company retailed 3,426 units of Hector, 627 units of Gloster and 110 units of ZS EV last month

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 01 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 16:09 ist
The automaker, a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor Corp, sold 4,163 units last month. Credit: DH Photo

MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has reported its highest-ever retail sales in the country last month.

The automaker, a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor Corp, sold 4,163 units last month, up 28.5 per cent as compared to 3,239 in November 2019.

The company retailed 3,426 units of Hector, 627 units of Gloster and 110 units of ZS EV last month, MG Motor India said in a statement.

"Buoyed by continued festival demand and the sustained demand for the Hector and ZS EV alongside the successful launch of the Gloster, we have recorded 28.5 per cent growth in November 2020 vis-a-vis the last year. We expect the momentum to continue in December and expect to close this year on a strong note," MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

MG Motor India
automobiles
Auto sector

What's Brewing

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

'Pandemic' chosen as word of the year for 2020

'Pandemic' chosen as word of the year for 2020

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon at 12-year high

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon at 12-year high

The Lead: Nanda Gopal on his latest film 'Arishadvarga'

The Lead: Nanda Gopal on his latest film 'Arishadvarga'

 