Microfinance loans preferred by 89% customers in Karnataka: AKMI report

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) have become a dominant player when it comes to extending smaller credit lines, with Karnataka alone seeing 1 crore loan accounts with a portfolio of Rs 46,000 crore outstanding as of March 2023, as per a report by Association of Karnataka Microfinance Institutions (AKMI) published on Tuesday. Across India, the loan portfolio of microfinance institutions stood at 3.48 lakh crore with 7 crore crore borrowers, the report said.