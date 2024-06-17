Maharashtra OBC leaders on hunger strike against dilution of quota

Mumbai: In what compounds the problem for the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti (NDA) government, two OBC activists are undertaking a hunger strike against the dilution of their quota because of the widening of the scope of the Maratha reservation.

Prof Laxman Hake, a former member of the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission and Navnath Waghmare, the president of Samata Parishad’s Jalna unit, are undertaking a protest near the Datta Mandir at Wadigodri village, which is around a kilometre away from Antarwali Sarathi village, where Manoj Jarange-Patil holds his agitation.

Jarange Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana, on June 13 ended his six-day hunger strike, the fifth one that he had undertaken, while giving 30 days to the government until July 13 to implement the draft notification on ‘sage-soyare’, a Marathi term for ‘relatives from the family tree', which widens the scope of the quota.