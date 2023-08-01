Mother Dairy turnover rises 17% in FY23 to Rs 14,500 crore on better demand

Delhi-NCR's leading milk supplier Mother Dairy turnover increased 17 per cent to around Rs 14,500 crore in FY23 on better demand across all categories, including fresh milk, value-added dairy products and edible oils, the company's top official said.

The turnover stood at about Rs 12,500 crore in the previous fiscal year (FY22).

"Overall, the growth was very healthy last financial year. Both in value and volume, we grew in almost all the categories. The growth in value-added dairy products was significant," Mother Dairy Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd MD Manish Bandlish told PTI.

He noted that the demand for value-added products like ice-cream, curd, butter milk and paneer was strong due to good summer, helping the company achieve handsome growth of above 30 per cent.

When asked about the revenue of 2022-23, Bandlish said, "Our revenue grew by 17 per cent last fiscal to around Rs 14,500 crore."

He highlighted that the last two financial years have been very strong for Mother Dairy with a growth of 20 per cent in 2021-22 and 17 per cent in 2022-23.

Bandlish said the growth in fresh milk and edible oils has been higher than the industry average.

Out of the total turnover, he said the edible oil segment contributes around 20-22 per cent, while the horticulture (fresh-frozen fruits and vegetables) 6-7 per cent.

Mother Dairy, which was commissioned in 1974, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). It was established under the initiative of 'Operation Flood', the world's biggest dairy development programme launched to make India a milk-sufficient nation.

Mother Dairy manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products including cultured products, ice-cream, paneer and ghee under the 'Mother Dairy' brand.

The company sells edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand and fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables and snacks, unpolished pulses, pulps and concentrates, etc under the 'Safal' brand.

In Delhi-NCR, it has hundreds of milk booths as well as Safal retail outlets. Mother Dairy has nine company-owned processing plants for dairy. It also undertakes processing at third party facilities. The total milk processing capacity is over 50 lakh litres per day.

For horticulture (fruits and vegetables) segment, the company has its own 4 plants, while for edible oils it manufactures through 16 associated plants.