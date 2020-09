Reliance Industries' Chairman, billionaire Mukesh Ambani topped the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 for the ninth consecutive year with net worth of Rs 6,58,400 crore.

Ambani was followed by Hinduja brothers with net worth of Rs 1,43,700 crore in the second rank and HCL's Shiv Nadar with net worth of Rs 1,41,700 crore.

