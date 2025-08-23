Suresh Kumar bats for SWOT analysis of govt schools in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: BJP leader and former education minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday that there should be a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of government schools.</p>.<p>“Our government schools have a strength that private schools don’t have. We need to see what that is. Secondly, what are the weaknesses? What are our opportunities and threats? Through a SWOT analysis, we can strengthen these schools,” Kumar said in Assembly while initiating a debate on the condition of government schools and steps needed for their rejuvenation.</p>.<p>Stating that the Constitution mandates free and compulsory education for all children from age 6-14, he said: “However, people expect that quality education should also be provided. There was a movie named ‘Hum Kisise Kum Nahin.’ A feeling should come that our children are no lesser than others. There’s an inferiority complex about government schools. That should instead become a superiority complex.” </p>.Karnataka tops per-capita income due to guarantees: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Kumar cited four examples of extraordinary achievers from socio-economically underprivileged backgrounds to show that government schools could also perform very well.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The former minister felt the state government must adopt best practices from other states to enhance quality of education in government schools. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“A lot of children don’t drink water and get dehydrated. That’s why, they started water bells in Kerala schools. Here, students are given water once every two hours. Kerala has also introduced a U-type seating arrangement to ensure that the last bench students are not there.” </p>