Mumbai power outage: Vodafone Idea media interaction postponed

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2020, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 16:30 ist
Vodafone Idea's media briefing, which was scheduled to be held in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, has been postponed after a massive power outage in the megapolis, a source said.

The 'select media interaction' with senior officials from Vodafone Idea and IBM India was earlier slated for Monday afternoon, but was postponed by the organisers due to power outage in Mumbai, the source said.

Large parts of Mumbai reported a power outage on Monday morning, due to a technical failure.

