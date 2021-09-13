MyFledge Group of Institutes bridges skill gap in service sector, turns career-oriented training provider

The pandemic has reminded the world how manpower is easily replaceable with technology. A highly skilled workforce with a complex set of technical, functional, and behavioural skills can easily navigate through any uncertainties in their career. Upskilling employable youth is the need of the hour. The panoramic growth of the tourism sector in countries like India, UAE, Maldives, Mauritius, South Africa, Nordic, and Scandinavia, has created the need for specific, industry-based skill development programs.

MyFledge Group of Institutes, since its inception in 2014, has built a fleet of institutions that empowers India's youth with 21st century skills. Pioneered in the heart of India's Silicon City, Bangalore, the group has specialized in Aviation and Hospitality skill based learning. In the past 7 years, MyFledge has actively trained and placed over 4500 students in Aviation and Hospitality as Cabin Crew, Pilots, and Customer Service at various Airlines and Airport companies. The NSDC's Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC) has aided MyFledge to develop its world-class curriculum which fits the current demand of the aviation sector.

MyFledge now aims to launch skill development courses catering to the Service Sectors like Events, Hotels, Mass Communication, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services. In collaboration with TATA STRIVE and TCS-ION, the group has initiated a pilot batch in Hotel Management, Event Management, Banking and Insurance. MyFledge group founder, Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh said, MyFledge has supported and empowered Indian youth in meeting global standards of service delivery in aviation and hospitality. We now aim to extend our skill based learning programs to benefit other service sectors in India. I would appeal to service sector job aspirants across India to level up their skills and acquire skills that technology cannot replace. Our nation certainly needs a more skilled and employable workforce than ever before."

MyFledge offers structured programs, developed by experts, enabling young India with skills like empathy, service orientation, critical thinking, problem-solving, and change management that make them employment ready. The Group founder, Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh has proven expertise in coaching and training as a eMaster Trainer' and eMaster Assessor' from Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC). She and her team of able mentors ensure that every student experiences a holistic learning environment that nurtures their inherent talents. Her institute has adopted a training methodology inspired by European and Singaporean skill training institutes. Students are given a holistic approach to face adversities and adapt to changes. The state-of-the-art study centres are located in Guwahati, Mangalore, Raipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Bangalore, and Mumbai. The organization aims to open 50 new centres in early 2022 after unfolding its franchisee model. This movement aims to reach every service sector aspirant in India at their location along with efforts to inspire budding entrepreneurs to take their first step.

MyFledge is going to become the nexus of a nationwide movement of bridging the skill gap in the Indian service sector with Diploma and Degree programs in Aviation Management, Commercial Pilot License (CPL), Hotel Management, Event Management, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Mass Communication & Mass Media.

Ghosh's MyFledge Group of Institutes with education as their instrument, aims to make youth employable and supply a skilled workforce to the Indian service industry.