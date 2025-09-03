Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dharmasthala mass burial case: Activist alleges YouTubers violated witness protection law

Sambaragi urged the SIT to take legal action by registering a criminal case against the concerned YouTubers and all those involved in the 'conspiracy'.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 04:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 04:12 IST
KarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us