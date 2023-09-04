Home
business

Nasscom appoints Rajesh Nambiar as chairperson

Nambiar takes on the new role from his previous role as Vice Chairperson succeeding Anant Maheshwari, Former President, Microsoft India, Nasscom said in a statement.
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 11:41 IST

Technology industry body Nasscom on Monday announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India, as its Chairperson.

Nambiar takes on the new role from his previous role as Vice Chairperson succeeding Anant Maheshwari, Former President, Microsoft India, Nasscom said in a statement.

Chairperson Nambiar along with President Debjani Ghosh will continue to work with the Nasscom Executive Council, industry, and the government in strengthening India's position as a global technology hub while navigating the current volatile macro environment, it said.

"I am honoured and humbled to support the Nasscom Executive Council as its Chairperson and look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to strengthen India's leadership as the most trusted tech partner for the world," Nambiar added.

(Published 04 September 2023, 11:41 IST)
Business News

