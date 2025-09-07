<p>London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday he was appalled after Russia launched its largest air attack of the war on Ukraine overnight which saw the main government building in Kyiv set on fire.</p><p>"I’m appalled by the latest brutal overnight assault on Kyiv and across Ukraine, which killed civilians and hit infrastructure," Starmer said in a statement.</p><p>"For the first time, the heart of Ukraine’s civilian government was damaged. These cowardly strikes show that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin believes he can act with impunity. Heis not serious about peace."</p>