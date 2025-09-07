<p>New Delhi: Accusing the Modi government of favouring "a few at the cost of crores of citizens" who are "increasingly being pushed to the margins", Opposition Vice Presidential candidate Justice <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-sudershan-reddy">B Sudershan Reddy</a> on Sunday sought votes from MPs saying it should not be loyalty to any party, but love for the country that must guide their choice in the election.</p><p>In a video message released two days ahead of the polls, Justice Reddy said choosing him as the Vice President would mean that they have chosen "to defend" parliamentary traditions, "to restore" dignity to debate, and "to ensure" that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> stands as a true temple of democracy. </p><p>Recalling BR Ambedkar's remarks that "democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soil which is essentially undemocratic", he said, "this especially resonates after our experience with the regime that has favoured a few at the cost of crores of citizens of India - dalits, tribals, backward communities, women, minorities, youth - who are increasingly being pushed to the margins."</p>.439-324 on paper: NDA's C P Radhakrishnan ahead; I.N.D.I.A. eye cross-voting edge in Vice Presidential poll.<p>He said it is their duty to prove that democracy in India "lives not just in emblematic institutions, but in spirit" and as Vice President, he would dedicate himself to preserve the sanctity of the parliamentary system by ensuring "absolute neutrality" in proceedings.</p>.<p>"I seek your support not for myself, but for the values that define us as a sovereign democratic Republic. In this election, there is no party whip, and the ballot is secret. It is not loyalty to any political party, but love for the country that must guide your choice," he said. </p><p>"Each one of you carries the moral responsibility to preserve the conscience, the soul of our beloved nation...This is not just a vote to elect your Vice-President - it is a vote for the spirit of India itself. Together, let us strengthen our Republic and create a legacy that future generations will be proud to inherit," he said.</p><p>Emphasising that his candidature is "not at all a personal aspiration but a collective effort to protect and strengthen our democratic fabric", he said India’s parliamentary democracy has stood as a beacon to the world, but it demands continuous nurturing.</p><p>He said one of his key priorities will be to keep Parliamentary practices transparent, inclusive, and participatory so that disruptions don’t overshadow deliberations. </p><p>Justice said he sees the Rajya Sabha as a body that represents the long-term interests of the nation, free from immediate political compulsions and it reflects the idea of federalism and known as council of states. </p><p>As Vice President is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, he said he also intends to contribute is in strengthening parliamentary committees, as such panels are the backbone of effective law making, and their reports often shape the final outcome of legislation. </p><p>"I will ensure that these committees’ - referred to by Pandit-ji (Jawaharlal Nehru) as 'the workshops of Parliament' - function with seriousness, independence, and a spirit of consensus-building. I will ensure that these committees do not become shops but function with seriousness, independence, and consensus-building spirit, away from the glare of immediate political pressures,” he added.</p>