Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Net direct tax revenue jumps 6% to Rs 11.89 lakh crore till October 12

Non-corporate tax, which includes individuals and HUFs, mop up so far this fiscal stood at about Rs 6.56 lakh crore, up from over Rs 5.94 lakh crore in the same period last year.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 15:42 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTaxRevenue

Follow us on :

Follow Us